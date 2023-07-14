



ISRO has successfully launched its 3rd Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a precise Earth Orbit from India's premier spaceport SHAR today (Friday, July 14), at 2:35 pm.





Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the Lunar Transfer Trajectory after the orbit raising manoeuvres. Covering over 3,00,000 km, it will reach the Moon at the end of August. Scientific instruments onboard will study the Moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge.





Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configuration. It will be launched by LVM-3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.







