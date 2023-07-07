



New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Tim Barrow on Friday agreed to enhance India-UK cooperation to address violent extremism and radicalism. The two sides agreed that there can be no justification for violent extremism and radicalization in a democracy.





The two National Security Advisors (NSA) on Friday met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This was followed by delegation-level talks where both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to accord maximum priority to further enhance security linkages, as per sources.





The Indian side raised the issue of the extremist elements in the UK threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission and urged the UK Government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution.





Both sides agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, use of the internet for terrorism purposes, illicit drug trafficking and counter-radicalisation.





The two sides agreed to deepen mutually beneficial collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.





Tim Barrow is on an official visit to India for the India-UK Strategic Dialogue on the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval. He is accompanied by a delegation of senior UK government officials.





The two NSAs have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda. The current visit will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as explore futuristic areas for technology collaboration, as per sources.





Tim Barrow will during the visit also meet other dignitaries of the Government of India.







