



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Japan's former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Japan-India Association (JIA) Yoshihide Suga. The two held discussions on deepening India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary exchanges, investment and economic ties.





"Glad to receive Mr. @sugawitter, Chairman JIA and former PM of Japan, along with the 'Ganesha group' of Japanese Parliamentarians and @keidanren CEOs. Had an engaging discussion on deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in different areas, including parliamentary exchanges, investment and economic ties, P2P links, tourism and skill development," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.





The former Japan Prime Minister is on a visit to India with a delegation of over 100 members comprising government officials, Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), and members of the "Ganesha no Kai" group of Parliamentarians.





PM Modi had a fruitful interaction with accompanying members of the "Ganesha no Kai" Parliamentary group on strengthening Parliamentary linkages between the two countries, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's office.





They welcomed the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Japan and discussed ways to further strengthen cultural ties between India and Japan.





PM Modi welcomed Keidanren members to India and highlighted widespread reforms undertaken in the country to improve the business ecosystem. He invited Japanese investors to expand their existing investments and explore new avenues of cooperation, as per the release.





Meawhile, Yoshihide Suga has said that it is important to deepen cooperation between India, and Japan as special strategic global partners.





Addressing the FICCI event, former Japan PM Suga said that he will be happy to get suggestions on how the Members of Parliament from both countries can work together to improve bilateral trade and business opportunities.





Suga expressed hope that the delegation of the 'Ganesha' Group of MPs from Japan, visiting India will give further momentum to the India-Japan relationship and will serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the business engagements.





Sushil Kumar Modi, Rajya Sabha member and Chair of FICCI India-Japan Forum of Parliamentarians said, "Japan is the 5th largest FDI investor in India and between April 2000 to September 2022, we received FDI equity inflows worth USD 38.12 billion which is 6 per cent of the total inflows received."





The year 2022 marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.







