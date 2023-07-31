



The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with intelligence agencies, have achieved a remarkable feat in locating numerous terrorists with precise details in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This operation required a combination of technical expertise and on-the-ground intelligence, which the agencies executed flawlessly. It is commendable that they have successfully tracked down many individuals who were reported missing from areas like Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, some of whom are still involved in terrorism and attempting to draw others into it by making contact with their hometowns.





The agencies’ ability to expose the over ground worker and underground worker networks has dealt a significant blow to terrorism, as these networks serve as the backbone of such activities. By dismantling these networks, the agencies have effectively hindered further recruitment of militants, thereby curbing terrorist incidents. Their efforts have played a crucial role in countering terrorism and have contributed to the prevention of such incidents.





The list of terrorists operating in Pakistan will be submitted to the Home Ministry for review, and subsequent action will involve issuing Red Corner notices and presenting all the gathered evidence to other countries. This collective effort aims to expose Pakistan’s false claims of non-involvement in supporting terrorism from its territory. These actions will effectively corner Pakistan on the international stage, shedding light on its nefarious designs. The comprehensive evidence and international cooperation will strengthen the case against Pakistan and highlight its role in supporting terrorism.





Despite recently obtaining reprieve from the FATF grey list, Pakistan persists in its efforts to misguide and radicalise Indian youth. It is a fact that Pakistan consistently attempts to rekindle terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been instances in the past, such as the Rajouri incidents in the Jammu division and target killings in the Kashmir division, where Pakistan has unfortunately found some success. However, it is commendable that the Indian agencies have once again played a crucial role in exposing Pakistan’s activities.





The Special Investigation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies have adopted a straightforward approach to combating terrorism. Their strategy involves collecting irrefutable evidence against individuals involved in terrorist activities, presenting it in court, and obtaining court orders to seize the properties of the perpetrators. As a result, a considerable number of top separatist leaders and terrorists are currently behind bars, facing the judicial process for their heinous crimes, with some finally being held accountable after decades of their acts of terrorism.





The collective efforts of our security forces have made terrorism a costly endeavour with severe consequences. This approach serves as a strong deterrent, discouraging individuals from engaging in such activities and reinforcing the notion that terrorism will ultimately lead to dire outcomes.





This entire operation serves as a wake-up call, revealing how a country like Pakistan, on the brink of being labelled a failed state and struggling to provide basic amenities for its people, continues to harbour terrorists. Rather than addressing its internal challenges, Pakistan persists in using terrorism as a state policy against India. India must utilise the gathered evidence to press for Pakistan’s blacklisting by the FATF and to cut off any remaining sources of funding that Pakistan may be receiving. By taking decisive action, India can effectively curtail Pakistan’s support for terrorism and hold it accountable for its actions.





India has been grappling with terrorism for the past four decades, and through this experience, valuable lessons have been learnt. Consequently, India has adopted innovative counter-insurgency policies and has maintained a vigilant stance, refusing to lower its guard. As a result, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved and can be considered almost normal. However, it is important to remain vigilant and continue implementing effective measures to sustain the progress achieved so far.







