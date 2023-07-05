



Social media is rife with indications that RAW is eliminating enemies of India across the globe. Two dreaded SFJ Khalistani terrorists and Pannu's close aides - Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh Panjwar - as well as the suspicious death of Sikh radical Avatar Singh Khanda in the United Kingdom





Speculation has arisen over the fate of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistan advocate known for his strong anti-India stance and secessionist views, following reports that he may have been killed in a car accident in the US, according to the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar





The daily's report mentions that the official confirmation of the death of the leader of "Sikhs for Justice," who was declared a terrorist by India a few years ago, is yet to come.





Pannu had allegedly gone into hiding for the last few days after the murder of the two dreaded Khalistani terrorists and his close aides - Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh Panjwar - as well as the suspicious death of Sikh radical Avatar Singh Khanda in the United Kingdom.





The development comes as Sikh radicals in Canada accuse India of orchestrating the murder of Khalistan supporters.





In a series of alarming events, Sikh extremists have unleashed a wave of attacks on Indian diplomats across multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The situation took a particularly concerning turn as radical elements from the Sikh community set fire to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Tuesday (4 July)





The report couldn't be independently verified.







