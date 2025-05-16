



In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed 26 lives-primarily tourists-India announced a series of strong retaliatory measures against Pakistan, the most significant being the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960.





This treaty, brokered by the World Bank, governs the sharing and management of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan, and has long been viewed as a symbol of cooperation, even during times of conflict between the two nations.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it unequivocally clear that the IWT will remain "in abeyance" until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism. He emphasized that the only matter left for discussion with Pakistan regarding Kashmir is the vacation of Indian territory illegally occupied in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





Jaishankar reiterated that India's dealings with Pakistan would remain strictly bilateral and focused solely on the issue of terrorism, dismissing any prospects for broader dialogue or third-party mediation.





The decision to suspend the IWT was taken by India's Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, 2025, as part of a broader set of punitive diplomatic, political, and economic measures.





These included closing the integrated check post at the Attari border and reducing staff at the Pakistani High Commission in India. The government cited Pakistan's persistent use of terrorism as state policy, arguing that such actions have undermined the goodwill and friendship upon which the treaty was founded.





Following the suspension, Pakistan appealed to India to reconsider its decision, highlighting the heavy reliance of millions of people on the shared water resources. However, Indian officials dismissed these concerns, reiterating that "water and blood cannot flow together" and that "terror and talks cannot happen at the same time". India has since announced a strategy to maximize its utilization of the Indus waters, including steps to prevent any unutilised water from leaving Indian territory.





The suspension of the IWT marks the first time in its six-decade history that India has halted the agreement, reflecting a significant escalation in response to cross-border terrorism.





The Indian government has maintained that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible action to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and end support for cross-border terrorism. This stance remains firm even after a brief ceasefire understanding was reached following Operation Sindoor, a military campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories.





The Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance as a direct consequence of Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism, and India has made it clear that only the issue of terrorism and the return of occupied territories in PoK are open for discussion with Islamabad.





Agencies







