



New Delhi: The Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda said on Wednesday that the Sri Lankan President thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the financial assistance rendered during the recent economic crisis which served as the lifeline towards laying the critical initial steps towards economic stabilization, a press statement by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner said on Thursday.





He also stated that the future India-Sri Lanka cooperation would mainly focus on connectivity and investment which will be founded on a vibrant economic integration strategy.





Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda attended a closed-door panel discussion organized by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), New Delhi on ‘Economic Recovery of Sri Lanka and Visit of the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe to India’ as the lead speaker on Wednesday.





High Commissioner Moragoda went on to elaborate on the significance of India-Sir Lanka relations and the special status it has reached in the recent past. Commenting on the recent visit of the President of Sri Lanka to New Delhi, High Commissioner stated that the visit not only further strengthened the existing bilateral relationship, but laid a solid foundation towards a vibrant India-Sri Lanka economic partnership.





Further, the High Commissioner also explained the broader contours mentioned in the joint vision statement along with the importance of MoUs that were signed and underlined the necessity of both countries working towards reaping mutual benefits founded on the key pillars of connectivity and integration, which are expected to be implemented through five key enablers stated in the India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision.





Ambassador Ashok Kantha, former Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar, Professor, and Dean of the Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives, Jindal University also shared their views on the theme along with High Commissioner Moragoda.





The ICWA was established in 1943 by a group of eminent intellectuals led by Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru and H.N. Kunzru. Its principal objective was to create an Indian perspective on international relations and act as a repository of knowledge and thinking on foreign policy issues. The ICWA is funded by the Ministry of External Affairs and enjoys full autonomy.





Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, Director General - ICWA, former Indian diplomats, officials of the ICWA, and members of the leading New Delhi-based Think Tanks were also present at the event along with scholars and research personalities.







