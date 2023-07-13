



Voyager Space (Voyager) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Department of Space and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to explore opportunities for the use of ISRO’s Gaganyaan crewed spacecraft to service Starlab, a first-of-its-kind, continuously crewed, free-flying space station.





The objective is to jointly study the potential use of ISRO’s Gaganyaan spacecraft to provide crewed flights to the Starlab station. Furthermore, Voyager and IN-SPACe will seek additional collaboration opportunities with various stakeholders within the Indian space ecosystem, including research institutions, commercial entities, and government agencies.





HLVM3 will be capable of launching the Orbital Module to an intended Low Earth Orbit of 400 km

HLVM3 consists of Crew Escape System (CES) powered by a set of quick acting, high burn rate solid motors which ensures that Crew Module along with crew is taken to a safe distance in case of any emergency either at launch pad or during ascent phase.



This collaboration helps propel both Voyager Space and the Indian space ecosystem toward new horizons of exploration and technological advancements.





“We are thrilled to join hands with ISRO and IN-SPACe to explore the use of the Gaganyaan spacecraft for Starlab,. This collaboration creates opportunities for joint exploration, research, and commercial endeavors across Voyager’s enterprise and Indian space entities. We are eager to leverage the potential of the Indian space ecosystem and contribute to the advancement of space exploration.” — Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer, Voyager.





“ISRO is excited about this technical collaboration with Voyager Space. The collaboration between our organizations aligns with our future research goals, particularly in the field of microgravity experiments. We believe that this partnership will pave the way for ground breaking advancements and mutual benefits in the realm of space exploration.” — Mohan M, Director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO





“We are pleased to facilitate this collaboration between Voyager Space and the Indian space ecosystem IN-SPACe will actively work towards exploring opportunities and enabling collaborations onboard Starlab. This MoU declares our commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and growth within the Indian space industry.” — Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe.







