Indian and French fighter pilots interact during a training session at the Saint-Dizier air base





Speaking to ANI, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said, "Well, it's going to be a very important visit. India is the guest of honour on our Bastille Day...our National Day. Every year we have a guest of honour but this year, it is very special that's the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and India and we wanted to have Indian troops in the parade and also Indian Rafales in the sky."





The visit of PM Modi's is expected to set new goals for the strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation between the two nations.





Talking about the key takeaways from PM Modi's upcoming visit to France, he said, "There will be a lot. Each time, there are important meetings at that level. There will be some new momentum for cooperation. That being the 25th anniversary this year, we are going to draft a roadmap to open for new cooperation in the future, especially in the field of technology, the fight against climate change, global issues, and people-to-people exchanges,.there would be a lot of news."





The envoy commended the camaraderie between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized the intention to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.





"The chemistry between our two leaders (French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian PM Narendra Modi) is excellent...we're going to draft a roadmap for new cooperation in the future (b/w India and France)," he added.





The Indian military contingent would also be part of the marching contingent on Bastille Day, alongside their French counterparts to mark this important milestone.





Prime Minister's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, as per the official statement released by the Indian Embassy in France.







