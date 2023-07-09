



Moscow: Undoubtedly, the national interests along with the mutual trust will remain the impetus for cooperation between India and Russia in all sectors, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said.





The Russian Embassy in India took to Twitter, citing Babushkin and said, "We have no doubt that legitimate national interests combined with the historic mutual trust and affinity will remain the driving force of further expansion of Russia-India cooperation in all areas."





Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit virtually, hosted by India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising the summit. He later said that the implementation of a lot of documents and the decisions that were prepared for the summit is going to enhance the strategic partnership with India.





Last month, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi said that the "special Russia-India strategic partnership" has shown strength and is "growing stronger as ever."





First Secretary and Head of the Economic and Commercial Department of the Embassy of India in Moscow while addressing Russia-India Business Forum on June 15, said, our goal is to reach a bilateral trade volume of USD 50 billion in 2023.





He further said that this is historically high and a huge achievement and pointed out that the two countries have the potential to develop in sectors like pharmaceuticals, chemicals and agriculture.







