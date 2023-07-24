



New Delhi: Crown Group, combined with the technical excellence of ZF Marine, a German firm and a global market leader for the design and development of complete drive systems for all ship models, has been providing world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, leading ship building yards, various Port Trusts, Marine Police boats and Army Patrol boats among others for over three decades. This incredible partnership between two established industry players has earned them a number of satisfied customers in the country and abroad.





Crown Group and ZF partnership has been a great example of 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Defence MRO model that global OEMs can emulate.





Mr G Selvaraju, General Manager, Head Technical & Operations, Dynatron Services, Crown Group, in an exclusive conversation talks about how Crown Group has emerged as the most ideal partner of choice for global OEMs, reflecting its strong, long-lasting partnerships thanks to its professional approach, quality assurance and firm commitment to give the best in the world to the customer!





Excerpts: 1. How is ZF Marine's partnership with Crown Group, Dynatron Services Pvt Ltd (DSPL)?





It is Excellent. Dynatron Services enjoys a long-term successful partnership with ZF Marine, Germany, spanning over three decades as their authorized partner for repairs and maintenance of gearboxes and thrusters, for marketing and after-sales-support for ZF Marine Transmissions, electronic control system used by the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, leading ship building yards, various Port Trusts, Marine Police Boats, Army patrol boats and so on.





Tell us about the projects successfully completed and ongoing joint projects of ZF and Crown Group.





Dynatron Services has state-of-the-art MRO facilities. We have regional offices located in all major ports and key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Vizag, Goa and Karwar with requisite OEM equipment. It helps us serve our customers better. Our engineers regularly undergo training at OEMs workshops held at ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, and ZF Middle East, Dubai. This has helped Dynatron in providing excellent service to the customers that meets international standards and resilience.





We provide including the best of industry support to various range of equipment like ZF Marine Gearboxes fitted on FPVs, IPVs, FACs and IBs of the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and thrusters fitted on the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Naval ferry crafts, tugs and CG AOPVs.





Our through-life support to customers also includes spares provisioning and deliveries to customers at their doorstep anywhere in India. We have facilities to import and custom clearance of spares at Chennai and Karwar. We also provide retro fitment modification, carry out upgradation of existing equipment, training capsules, operators' courses for customers, and extend support to customers in inventory management and improving standards of equipment upkeep and maintenance.





This partnership has led to a successful Aatmanirbhar Defence MRO model. How has this been possible?





Our partnership has been successful as we have been able to bring together the strengths of both the parties. Crown Group with its local know-how and understanding of the customer, combined with the technical expertise of ZF Marine, Germany, has been able to successfully provide on time MRO support.





The partnership has helped Indian Defence Forces in meeting their operational requirements and timely completion of projects with the highest quality standards. Regular upgraded operators training courses to the customers for handling their equipment, regular training to our service personnel to upgrade their skill and augmenting technical expertise as required basis is boosting self-reliance in Naval/Marine MRO, making this segment Atmanirbhar.





Who are the customers of ZF and Crown Group in the Indian Defence sector?





ZF, Germany and Crown Group's customers in India include the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, leading ship building yards, various Port Trusts, Marine Police Boats, Army patrol boats at high altitudes, etc. There is a huge population of ZF gearboxes with over 350 gear boxes installed in Indian naval and Coast Guard ships.





Dynatron Services and ZF are jointly undertaking MRO services and have successfully completed A5 maintenance routines for over 68 gearboxes of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard ships till date. 5. What accolades Crown Group have received for successfully creating and implementing defence MRO models? On the completion of almost every project, Crown Group has received appreciation letters and accolades from customers for our professionalism, commitment and on time delivery of MRO projects. To name a few prominent ones, we have received appreciation letters for professionalism, commitment and on time delivery from INS Tarasa, MCGS Barracuda – Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajshree among many others.





Why should the International Defence OEMs choose Dynatron to partner within India?





There are many good reasons. Global OEMs that are looking for organized players to help them maintain and service their equipment and provide quality service to their customers in India, will find it easy to partner with us because of our world class MRO facilities and workshops spread across India. Our understanding of the customers, their needs and experience in working with international OEMs make us a preferred choice for global defence OEMs. For an international OEM, it is much more economical to partner with local players which already have facilities and understand the local business environment. This puts Dynatron Services in a strong position to support the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by partnering with foreign OEMs in expanding the MRO base in India and taking forward the vision of 'Make in India.' It gives me immense happiness in sharing that Crown Group has emerged as the most ideal partner of choice for Global OEMs, reflecting strong long-lasting partnerships thanks to our professional approach, sincerity, quality assurance and strong commitment towards our valued customers.





How ZF and Crown Group with their model intend to support GoI in making India self-reliant in defence MRO and manufacturing?





In sync with the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dynatron Services, which is the marine division of Crown Group, has enhanced its maintenance facilities with state-of-the-art technologies and machinery to undertake repairs, overhauls and upgradation of MRO support to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. Combined with the strong technical expertise of ZF Marine, Germany, Crown Group is looking at expanding the scope of services being provided under the partnership to the defence customers in making India self-reliant in defence MRO and manufacturing.





At the same time, Crown Group's verticals are scaling up their businesses fast to meet the 'Make in India' requirements and challenges as well. We have already strengthened our marine presence in Visakhapatnam and Andaman & Nicobar. Our Karwar and Chennai facilities are being augmented with state-of-the-art equipment and technologies. Partnership with ZF, Germany, is being further strengthened for quick transfer and absorption of latest advanced technologies. The principal motto of Crown Group is to 'Serve the Nation' by partnering with reputed OEMs and provide quality support to our defence forces.





Is Crown Group also catering to the civil side of the merchant shipping industry?





Yes, the entire range of services, which is currently being offered to naval ships, apart from weapon system repairs and services, is also being offered to the merchant shipping industry. Dynatron has MoUs with international OEMs among which there are also those whose products fall in the dual-use category, that is, both civil and defence. Some of those products are hydraulic systems, system valves, pumps, compressors, etc. Thus, apart from undertaking services for foreign origin equipment of naval ships and submarines, merchant ship repairs can also be undertaken for various systems for which we have the required wherewithal and technical know-how.





What are the future expansion plans of Crown Group and ZF for indigenization of defence MRO?





Presently Crown Group and ZF, Germany, are providing after sales service support to defence customers such as the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. ZF has recently expanded the partnership with Crown Group to include additional areas of collaboration as well. In future, we are planning to extend our support to commercial customers such as various Port Trusts, IWAI, BSF, Army Patrol boats, Police marine boats, yachts and so on.







