



Naypyidaw: At least 17 people died after a Rohingya boat capsized while it was on its way from Myanmar to Malaysia, reported CNN.





The rescue teams found their bodies on Myanmar's shores after the incident. Reportedly, 33 people are still missing.





Moreover, the incident took place near Rakhine state's capital city Sittwe, according to CNN.





Bya Latt, a spokesperson for the Shwe Yaung Matta Foundation rescue group said that out of 17, ten were women and seven men, adding that, all the victims were Rohingya Muslims.





However, eight victims were found alive and are currently being held at a local police station, Latt added.





Furthermore, an official from Sittwe police said that the boat was transporting 58 people and included three boat drivers.





“They were met with a storm in the sea and the boat sank under huge waves," the official added, reported CNN.





Meanwhile, local police along with the rescue foundation are conducting joint rescue operations.





The police official added that the victims belonged to various townships including Rathedaung, Maungdaw and Buthidaung.





The complex Rohingya refugee crisis erupted in August 2017, following attacks on remote police outposts in western Myanmar by armed groups alleged to be from within the community.





Since August 25, 2017, more than 7,00,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have fled to Bangladesh. This Rohingya refugee crisis is among the largest, fastest movements of people in recent history.





Today, about 880,000 stateless Rohingya refugees live in the world's largest and most densely populated refugee camp, Kutupalong. About half of the refugees are children, the report added.







