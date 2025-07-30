



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, made pointed remarks about the historical trajectory of India’s defence sector, laying blame on the Congress party for what he described as its deliberate dismantling after Independence.





PM Modi recalled India’s legacy of global leadership in arms production, noting that the country once crafted the world’s finest swords and defence equipment.





He contended that this prowess was undermined in the years following Independence due to Congress-led policies which, according to him, intentionally weakened India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The Prime Minister contrasted this legacy with recent efforts under his government to revive and advance self-reliance in defence manufacturing through the “Atmanirbharta” initiative. He asserted that, despite these efforts, the Opposition—specifically the Congress party—continues to rely on references to Pakistan, even in shaping their political narratives, suggesting a lack of faith in India’s own defence achievements and priorities.





PM Modi highlighted the recent success of Operation Sindoor as a testament to the government’s decade-long investments in indigenous defence systems. He credited the effectiveness and minimized cost of the operation to the deployment of made-in-India technologies, including drones, missiles, and strategic systems, which allowed India to target terror networks within Pakistani territory.





According to the Prime Minister, this operation demonstrated India’s capacity and resolve to act independently in response to security threats, shifting the paradigm so that adversaries are aware that India will retaliate on its own terms and timeline.





Internationally, Modi stated, India’s actions during Operation Sindoor received overwhelming support, with 193 United Nations member countries backing India, while only three countries spoke in Pakistan’s favour.





Despite this global endorsement, he lamented that the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers did not receive commensurate support from the Opposition within the country. He criticized the Congress for consistently questioning government action against terrorism, referencing previous demands for proof after surgical strikes and more current criticism over the cessation of military operations.





PM Modi’s remarks in Parliament framed India’s current self-reliant defence advances as a correction to what he views as a prolonged period of neglect and dismantling of the sector by the Congress post-Independence.





He drew a sharp distinction between global support for India’s security actions and domestic political opposition, positioning his government’s approach as one of decisive and confident leadership rooted in self-sufficiency and national pride.





