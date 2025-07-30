



India has reaffirmed its humanitarian support to Syria by dispatching a significant consignment of critical medical aid.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on July 29, 2025, that India delivered 5 metric tonnes (MT) of essential life-saving medicines to Syria, which include anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics, and anti-hypertensives.





This aid is part of India's ongoing efforts to provide relief and medical assistance to regions affected by conflict, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to supporting humanitarian crises globally.





This recent medical aid delivery follows India's broader humanitarian outreach and diplomatic engagement with Syria, particularly after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024. India has maintained diplomatic presence in Syria and has begun cooperation with the new transitional government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.





Meetings between Indian delegations and Syrian officials have focused on enhancing health cooperation, including pharmaceutical exports, medical training for Syrian doctors in India, and collaboration on nursing and pharmaceutical industries. India has also supported Syria in previous crises, including gifting rice for food security in 2021 and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.





In addition to Syria, India demonstrated its humanitarian commitment by dispatching 3,00,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines along with ancillary medical supplies to Bolivia on July 17, 2025, in response to a measles outbreak that led to the declaration of a National Health Emergency by the Bolivian government. This shipment aims to assist in controlling the outbreak through mass vaccination and coordinated international support.





Thus, India's recent delivery of medical aid to Syria is a continuation of sustained humanitarian efforts and diplomatic engagement aimed at alleviating health crises and supporting conflict-affected populations, consistent with India’s role in global health and humanitarian assistance.