



Islamabad: A Levies force senior officer and four others were injured in a bomb attack in the Mazai Adha region of Pakistan's Qila Abdullah on Thursday evening, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.





According to officials, unidentified terrorists attached the explosive vehicle to the roof of a Levies vehicle. The explosive device went off when Risaldar Major Mohammad Nasim was travelling in it along with other people.





All five people were injured while the vehicle was damaged. Levies and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site of the incident. Levies and FC personnel took the injured to the district hospital Qila Abdullah, according to Dawn report.





Later, the injured were shifted to Quetta's Trauma Centre at Civil Hospital. Levies officials said the bomb was kept in a bag. Levies officials further said that the investigation into the incident was being carried out.





Earlier on August 1, two police personnel escorting a polio vaccination team were killed on Tuesday when armed men opened fire on them in Quetta's Nawa Killi region, Dawn reported citing police. The attack on police personnel comes on the first day of a week-long campaign to administer the polio vaccination to approximately 2.6 million children under five years of age in Balochistan.





Zarghoonabad Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Marwat has confirmed the casualties. Marwat identified the deceased as Constable Shaukat Ali and Syed Muhammad, according to Dawn. The SHO said that members of the polio team were not injured in the attack. However, he added that the polio campaign in Nawa Killi and its surrounding areas had been suspended, according to Dawn.





Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned what he described as a "terrorist attack" on the police team in Quetta. He expressed grief over the death of two police personnel.





Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed hope that the perpetrators of the attack will soon be put behind bars. He further said, "Concerned authorities should ensure fool-proof security of polio teams, people should fully cooperate with polio workers."







