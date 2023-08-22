



Over 2,300 persons linked to terrorism were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, marking over five times increase in such arrests compared to the four-year period from 2015-2019, official data said. Seventeen security indicators from August 5, 2019 to June 20, 2023 showed a remarkable improvement in the overall security situation with casualties among civilians and security forces, grenade attacks, IED blasts, terrorist recruitment and stone pelting on decline after the abrogation of Article 370.





The central government had on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories of J-K and Ladakh.





According to the data compiled by the police, a total of 2,327 terrorists and their associates were arrested post the Article 370 abrogation compared to 427 in 2015-2019.





Coupled with a 23 per cent decrease in terrorist recruitment from 597 in 2015-2019 to 461 in 2019-2023 and killing of hundreds of terrorists, the police said, the trend suggested improved intelligence gathering, proactive measures and an effective approach to counter-terrorism operations to disrupt the terror ecosystem.





Separately, officials said over 675 terrorists were killed in separate encounters with security forces from August 5, 2019 to June 2023, against over 740 in 2015-2019.





The police data exhibited a significant downward trend in the casualties among security personnel and civilians in the last four years. Against the killing of 329 police and security personnel in terror attacks in 2015-2019, the number of fatalities had gone down by 56 per cent with 146 deaths reported post August 5, 2019. The injuries to police and security personnel also indicated a decline of 68 per cent with 899 personnel reported injured in pre-Article 370 abrogation and 289 post-Article 370 abrogation period, the data stated.





The number of civilians killed in terrorist violence reduced from 119 in the pre-370 period to 107 in the post-370 period, reflecting a 10 per cent decrease. The instances of civilians killed during crossfire significantly decreased from 68 in the pre-370 to nine in the post-370 period, marking 87 per cent decrease, it said.





The data revealed that the number of civilians injured decreased from 263 in the pre-370 period to 175 in the post-370 period, representing a 33 per cent decrease.





During the pre-Article 370 period, the region witnessed 162 grenade attacks. However, after the abrogation, the number reduced to 138, reflecting a 15 per cent decrease in such incidents, it said.





The number of IED blasts figures remained the same, with 19 such incidents reported in both pre and post-370 periods.





However, the casualties resulting from IED blasts significantly reduced from 57 in the pre-370 period to 13 in the post-370 period, indicating a remarkable 77 per cent decrease, the data said.





It stated that the stand-off fire and hit and run cases saw a notable decrease from 314 in the pre-370 period to 181 in the post-370 period, marking a 42 per cent decline, while the instances of weapon-snatching witnessed a substantial decrease, with the number dropping from 45 in the pre-370 period to 14 in the post-370 period, representing a 69 per cent decrease.





The police said one of the most significant changes observed was the appreciable decrease in stone pelting incidents. The pre-370 period recorded 5,063 incidents, which significantly reduced to 434 in the post-370 period, marking a remarkable 91 per cent decrease.





The number of separatist-sponsored strike calls reduced from 339 in the pre-370 period to 46 in the post-370 period, reflecting a decrease of 86 per cent, the data said.





The encounters and counter-terrorism operations decreased from 423 in the pre-370 period to 342 in the post-370 period, representing a 19 per cent decrease.





The instances of abductions reduced from 28 in the pre-370 period to nine in the post-370 period, reflecting a 68 per cent decrease, while the incidents of arson saw a significant decrease, with the number dropping from 87 in the pre-370 period to 35 in the post-370 period, marking a 60 per cent decrease.





"The comparative analysis of the security indicators reveals a positive impact on the security situation in the region following Article 370 abrogation. Decreases in various security incidents highlight an improvement in public safety and the overall security landscape," the report said, highlighting the need for vigilant efforts in counter-terrorism operations and intelligence gathering.





It said a sustained focus on implementing effective security measures, enhancing community engagement and ongoing monitoring of security indicators will be essential to maintain and further improve the security situation.







