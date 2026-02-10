



A photograph circulating on social media—which has also been published on IDN—has reignited scrutiny over the TEJAS MK-1A program. Shared by Alpha Defence and various defence outlets, the image reveals an TEJAS MK-1A bearing tail number LA5051. Tail numbers for TEJAS MK-1A commence at LA5033, positioning this airframe as the 19th to reach the coupling stage.





This milestone implies that approximately 19 aircraft now stand fully manufactured. On paper, this equates to at least one complete squadron. Yet, these jets remain earthbound, prompting a pressing query: if the airframes are built, why has Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) failed to deliver them to the Indian Air Force (IAF)?





The distinction between "manufactured" and "accepted" lies at the core of this impasse. Coupling marks manufacturing completion from HAL's viewpoint. For the IAF, however, an aircraft remains unfinished until it satisfies every contractual specification.





The IAF has announced a comprehensive review slated for May. Only upon full satisfaction will it commence acceptances. Consequently, the inaugural batch—anticipated for March 2024—now faces slippage beyond June or July, even optimistically.





HAL has repeatedly missed program deadlines, exacerbating frustrations. HAL asserts that five TEJAS MK-1A jets are delivery-ready, with imagery suggesting ten more airframes complete. It attributes delays chiefly to General Electric's (GE) tardy engine supplies.





The IAF contests this narrative. Sources indicate unresolved discrepancies rendering the jets non-compliant with Air Staff Qualitative Requirements (ASQR). Deliveries hinge on HAL furnishing the pledged configuration, including seamless integrations.





HAL reportedly proposed interim acceptance in the current state, pledging post-delivery upgrades for weapons and radar. Precedents exist: the 36 Rafale jets from France entered service sans certain features, such as the X-Guard towed decoy.





The IAF rejects this for TEJAS MK-1A, citing its pivotal role. With squadron numbers dwindling—now below 30—the Mk1A must anchor India's future interceptor fleet. After years of anticipation, partial readiness constitutes an unacceptable strategic risk.





Debate swirls around Astra MK-1 integration, the cornerstone beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile. HAL claims trials concluded, with Astra synced to the Israeli EL/M-2052 radar. Yet, the IAF demands holistic integration across all avionics and systems.





True integration transcends mere launches; it mandates radar harmony with mission computers, displays, and weaponry. The IAF insists on system-level certification before progression.





Induction mandates two immutable phases. First, rectification and certification of all technical integrations. Second, rigorous acceptance trials where IAF pilots evaluate operational efficacy over days or weeks.





The IAF harbours no delays; its squadron crisis demands urgency. Its sole stipulation: full operational maturity, given HAL's extended grace period. HAL's phrasing—"major contracted capabilities" on five jets—betrays incompleteness, not totality.





HAL concedes ongoing design refinements, underscoring immaturity concerns. Beyond the initial batch, scale-up falters without engines. GE's F404-IN20 order, inked in 2021, hit snags: its production line had shuttered, necessitating restart amid COVID-19 supply disruptions.





GE has delivered merely five engines, none in 2026 thus far. HAL's chief recently toured GE's US facility, where a second line activates. An impending India-US trade pact may expedite resolutions.





Projections target 24 engines by year-end. Should four to five arrive by mid-year, ten airframes could fly, leveraging existing builds. This could yield 24 operational TEJAS MK-1A by December, armed with Astra MK-1 and MK-2.





These jets prove vital amid fleet fragility, bridging to TEJAS MK-2 and prospective Rafales. The MK-1A's 50 kiloNewton thrust F404 engine, augmented by indigenous avionics like the Uttam AESA radar (pending full rollout), positions it as a 4.5-generation multi-role stalwart.





Delays ripple strategically. China's J-20 stealth fighters proliferate, while Pakistan eyes J-31 acquisitions. India's 18 fighter squadrons—against a sanctioned 42—underscore the imperative for swift MK-1A infusion.





HAL's Nashik and Bangalore lines ramp up, targeting 16-24 jets annually post-2026. Yet, ASQR adherence remains non-negotiable. The May review looms as a litmus test.





Engine inflows dictate pace. GE commits to 12 engines quarterly from Q3 2026, potentially accelerating to two squadrons yearly. IAF training pipelines, including simulators at Nal Airbase, stand primed.





Indigenous content exceeds 65%, bolstering Atmanirbhar Bharat. Astra MK-2 trials advance, extending BVR to 160 kilometres. Full-spectrum integration—Astra, R-73 derivatives, precision bombs—elevates MK-1A's potency.





Critics decry HAL's execution, contrasting private sector agility like TATA-TEJAS bids. Yet, 83-jet orders (73 more post-40) and 97-export pursuits affirm faith. Resolution hinges on GE reliability and HAL maturation.





The IAF's firmness safeguards capability. TEJAS MK-1A, born of decades' indigenous toil, nears fruition—but only if compromises yield to rigour.





