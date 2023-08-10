



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released two images taken by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The first image is of the Earth as viewed by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera. The photo was taken on July 14, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





The second image is of the Moon captured by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) on board the spacecraft on August 6.





ISRO posted on its X social media platform: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch, Moon imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion.”





LI camera was developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and LHV camera by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), which is based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.





ISRO had earlier released a video of the Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion, which took place on August 1.





On August 9, ISRO carried out the third orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 and the Chandrayaan-3 is just 1,437 km away from the moon.







