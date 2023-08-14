



The Indian Space Research Organisation - ISRO successfully conducted a fresh orbit reduction manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft today, bringing it closer to the Moon’s surface. ISRO informed over social media that the next manoeuvre is planned for Wednesday, the 16th of August.





Chandrayaan-3 was launched on the 14th of last month, and it entered into the lunar orbit on 5th August. Since its entry into the lunar orbit, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been engaged in a series of orbit maneuvers.





After more moon-bound manoeuvres till August 17, the landing module, comprising the lander and rover, will break away from the propulsion module. After this, de-orbiting manoeuvres will be carried out on the lander before the final descent on the moon. ISRO has scheduled to attempt a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.





With this smooth landing on the Moon’s surface, India will become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat, following the US, Russia, and China.







