



Niamey: Defence chiefs from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have said they have drawn up a plan for a potential military intervention in Niger. The regional bloc has given coup leaders in Niger until Sunday to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, German News Agency DW reported.





Earlier, ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, sought Bazoum's release and reinstatement within a week on Sunday (July 30), according to CNN.





The group declared it would "take all necessary measures to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger," including the use of force if the junta remained in power.





A slew of punitive measures, including the closure of the land and air borders with Niger, were also announced by ECOWAS.





The group declared that it will reject any sort of supposed resignation from Bazoum, whom they view as a hostage.





Earlier, it was stated that France and the European Union will support ECOWAS organisations in their decision to impose sanctions on the junta. The two had previously stopped providing money to Niger.





The military leaders of Niger may have found one possible ally in Chad, its eastern neighbour.





According to a source close to the Nigerien military, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in Niamey, the capital of Niger, and was seen as a key participant in the coup, CNN reported. Chad is not a member of the ECOWAS.





Before gaining its independence in 1860, Niger spent more than 50 years as a French colony. Strong diplomatic relations existed between the two nations prior to Thursday's coup, but many Nigeriens believe France has continued to treat Niger like an imperial state, depriving it of its natural riches and imposing its leaders' economic policies.





One of the poorest nations in the world, Niger receives aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars in international aid annually.







