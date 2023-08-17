



Steel supplied comprises of DMR 249 A grade HR sheets and plates, symbolises Atmanirbharta in defence sector





Reaffirming its commitment to national defence, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied the entire 4000 Tons of Special Steel for India's indigenous sixth frigate ship, INS Vindhyagiri, The frigate ship is part of the Project P17A initiative undertaken by the Indian Navy and is being constructed by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE). Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, is scheduled to launch the frigate on August 17, 2023.





The steel supplied by SAIL for the INS Vindhyagiri frigate comprises DMR-249 A grade HR Sheets and Plates.





Under the ambit of Project P17A, a vital endeavour that envisions the launch of seven ships, the upcoming launch of INS Vindhyagiri marks the successful construction of the sixth ship. SAIL's involvement in this ambitious project further exemplifies the company's steadfast dedication to foster indigenous growth and innovation in India's defence sector.





This significant milestone also comes on the heels of SAIL's remarkable contribution to the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the nation's pride and joy, where SAIL has provided the entire 30,000 Tons of specialty steel for the construction of the aircraft carrier.







