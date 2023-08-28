



India witnessed a historic moment as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's southern pole, marking India as the fourth nation to achieve this feat and the first to softly land on the moon's southern side.





However, amidst this achievement, it's worth acknowledging the crucial contribution of private sector partners who played an integral role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.





Prominent private sector companies like Godrej Aerospace, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Larsen and Toubro's aerospace division, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MTAR Technologies, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited (TCE), and Walchandnagar Industries significantly contributed by supplying essential components and materials for the mission.





1. Larsen and Toubro's Aerospace Wing: L&T's aerospace division provided critical components for Chandrayaan-3's launch, including vital booster parts like head-end, middle, and nozzle bucket components.





2. Walchandnagar Industries: Reports suggest that the company supplied crucial booster segments S200, flex nozzle control tankages, and S200 Flex nozzle hardware used in the launch vehicle.





3. Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company contributed vital materials such as cobalt base alloys, nickel base alloys, titanium alloys, and special steels for various parts of the launch vehicle crucial to the lunar mission.





4. Godrej Aerospace: Godrej Aerospace reportedly manufactured key engines and thrusters, including the L110 for the core stage and CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage.





5. TATA Consulting Engineers (TCE): TCE played a pivotal role by developing essential indigenous systems and sub-systems that significantly contributed to the project's successful launch.





6. Ankit Aerospace: According to reports, the company supplied alloy steel, stainless steel fasteners, and specially crafted titanium bolts, which played a crucial role in enhancing mission durability and performance.





7. Bharat Heavy Electricals provided the batteries for Chandrayaan-3.





8. Welding Research Institute (WRI) of BHEL supplied bi-metallic adaptors for the mission, as reported.





This collaborative effort between ISRO and private sector partners showcases the remarkable synergy that leads to India's advancements in space exploration.







