



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Athens on the 25th to strengthen bilateral ties with the aim of making Greece India's gateway to Europe. The two countries will sign agreements to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including defence. Modi's visit also sends a strong message to Greece's neighbour Turkey, which supports Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. While Greece supports India in the Kashmir issue, India supports Greece in the dispute with Turkey over Cyprus.





An Indian Prime Minister is visiting Greece after 40 years. Indira Gandhi visited Greece in 1983. In 2008, the Greek Prime Minister visited India. Modi will go to Greece after the BRICS summit that is being held in South Africa from the 22nd to 24th of this month.





Modi's one-day visit will elevate the bilateral ties to a comprehensive defence partnership. Modi will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two leaders will discuss the Greece 2.0 master plan to strengthen cooperation with India in the areas of trade, investment, shipping, migration, culture, defence, real estate, IT, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. Modi will address the Indian community in Greece that day.





There was an agreement to strengthen the defence partnership when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Greece in 2021. The immigration conditions have been liberalized to attract more investors and experts from various sectors of India.





Greece With India





Greece is offering strong support to India on issues such as cross-border terrorism, religious fundamentalism, etc. Turkey had responded in favour of Pakistan when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Greece was always supporting India on the Kashmir issue. Despite its close ties with China, Greece has remained steadfast in its pro-India stance. Both countries share a common approach on issues such as international borders, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Greece-Turkey dispute. India's demand for permanent membership in the UN Security Council is also supported by Greece.





Defence Cooperation





The Indian Air Force participated in the air exercise held in Greece in May INS Chennai conducted a joint exercise with the Greek Navy last month Greek fighter jets will arrive for the Tarang Shakti demonstration to be held in India next month







