



The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has castigated leading state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for serious lapses in the certification process of its helicopter.





Legacy issues like the half-hearted approach were also witnessed in HAL’s attempt to get European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification of helicopters which culminated in a wasteful expenditure of ₹21.31 crore.





HAL applied for EASA certification of copter 1 in 2009, in order to enhance its export potential to European countries. But, CAG stated that HAL failed to anticipate the stringent requirements of EASA which took longer time for compliance and a consequential additional fee.





At the same time, it could not identify technical experts to avail consultancy services for timely compliance with the stringent requirements of EASA. The expenditure of ₹108.24 crore incurred on the exercise turned out to be wasteful, said the auditors.







