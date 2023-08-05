India-France has signed an agreement a high-power turboshaft engine for India's IMRH program





With the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1947 and the upgradation to a strategic partnership in 1998, India and France have come a long way to improve their bilateral relationship. It allows them to act together and build a high level of mutual trust, understanding and shared commitment to preserve global order. India’s PM Modi’s visit to France coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership; it also resulted in the announcement of the ‘Horizon-2047’. As the year 2047 marks 100 years of diplomatic partnership and fifty years of strategic partnership, the Horizon document laid a long roadmap for both countries to improve Indo-French strategic and defence relationship. The road map will bring both countries closer and enhance their bilateral relationship and strategic and defence partnership. The visit was part of the process to advance their understanding and cooperation to secure their shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





Among other developments, the visit culminated in the decision to purchase 26 Rafale M-88 and three Scorpene-class submarines for the Indian Navy. France’s SAFRAN and India’s DRDO will jointly produce engines for Rafale M-88 and SAFRAN and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Multi-role Helicopter (IMRH). The visit resulted in France proposing a 100 per cent transfer of technology to co-produce a 110 KN high-thrust fighter jet engine which will be manufactured by DRDO and SAFRAN, powering the AMCA MK-2 fifth-generation stealth jet. Such agreements and purchases will further enhance Indo-French relationship and defence and technology cooperation to a great height with the Horizon-2047 vision will act as a guiding light to achieve it in the coming times.





Key Agreements Signed During PM Modi’s Visit To France





India’s outreach to enhance its global position and secure its strategic interest over the years has strategically and tactically aligned to further expand defence cooperation with like-minded nations, which was reflected in PM Modi’s visit to the US and France. As French President Emmanuel Macron states, “India as a strategic partner and a friend of France, who is a giant in the history of the world and will have a determining role in our future.” The visit is a reflection of the strong and vibrant ties India and France enjoyed over the decades, and the visit is the fruition of a strong Indo-French bilateral relationship, which will become stronger in the 21st century.





Extending Cooperation





Considering India’s relationship with the West in the past, the Indo-French ties run deep and reflected when France didn’t bandwagon with the West to impose sanctions against India when India conducted a nuclear test in 1998. With India’s reliance on Russia for military arsenal and hardware is well-known, on the other hand, France has continued to supply fighter jets to India since the 1950s. It has come a long way from Dassault Ouragan (Toofani) in 1953 to Dassault’s Rafael in 2016. As India is looking to enhance its defence production capacity and capabilities and secure its defence requirements and security concerns, it was reflected in PM Modi’s visit to the US and to France. Russia’s inability to perform maintenance work impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has made India worried. Thus, a joint production of jet engines with like-minded countries with a 100 per cent transfer of technology has become a priority for India, reflected in PM Modi’s visit to France to address such concerns. With India and France’s interests aligned in the Indo-Pacific region, India is viewed as a crucial strategic partner allowing France to consolidate its alliance network in the region after being snubbed during AUKUS formation. The visit was a win-win scenario, as it upped India’s global position and also expanded France’s defence cooperation with its key reliable strategic friend and partner India in the Indo-Pacific region.





Relevance of The Visit And Key Developments



The PM Modi’s visit to France includes various agreements which include signing of a defence deal worth US$13.3 billion. Considering, Indo-US Defence deal, both defence agreements will address India’s concerns of how to deal with China and situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). With 36 Rafale with Indian Air Force and 5 Scorpene class submarines with the Indian Navy and sixth submarine undergoing trials, purchase of 26 Rafale M-88 and three Scorpene-class submarines will further enhance India’s naval power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With India’s first Integrated Theatre Command for the armed forces will be implemented in August 2023, such deals, agreements and procurement will allow forces to address issue like two-front war situation well. The Indian Navy will head maritime theatre command, while the Army and Air Force will head the rest of two commands on a rotation basis. The development will allow the defence forces to jointly maintain the common weapon platforms like Rafael, Apache, and Predators, enhancing forces’ lethal capabilities to deter an aggressor. Unlike US and China, India’s theatre command is based on the ‘One Border One Force’ concept, which will enhance and transform the Indian armed forces’ capacities to be efficient, focused and effective to utilise its resources.





The Indo-French defence deal will enhance maritime theatre command strength, which will come in handy considering the developments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Indo-Pacific region. Under the theatre command, it gives a command to utilise all military resources of all three services to address a security concern in a particular geographical theatre. In such context, earlier PM Modi’s visit to the US and now to France is intended to improve, enhance and diversify Indian armed forces capabilities and military resources available to use to thwart adversaries and protect the national interest. Further, concerning the revised Joint Statement, it emphasised those deals that will be implemented and omitted those which are works in progress. It omitted a reference to a roadmap on joint development of a combat aircraft engine and construction of three additional Scorpene submarines. As both nations failed to complete the negotiation and complete its fine details before the visit ended. Former Indian Ambassador Anil Wadhwa states, the deal would take time to fine-tune its details, and once signed, will boost Indo-French defence cooperation enhancing India’s naval power in the IOR. Meanwhile, India and France have announced a roadmap for joint actions in the Indo-Pacific region, where both nations are resident powers with vital stakes. As both nations are committed to work together in the interest of global peace and stability and reaffirm their commitment to a rules-based order in the region. The statement emphasises trilateral cooperation with like-minded countries as a key pillar of such cooperation in the region and thus sets up the Indo-Pacific Triangular Development Cooperation Fund which will finance sustainable development projects by other nations in the region.





Further, today, Outer Space has become a new frontier of power politics to expand power and dominance among space and great power. It resulted in major air powers to shift to become an aerospace force which also reflects in India’s IAF 2022 Doctrine. PM Modi’s visit has allowed India and France’s space agency CNES and ISRO, respectively, to enhance their cooperation concerning the reusable launchers, to finalise joint Earth observation satellite and complete the first phase of Trishna, a constellation of a maritime surveillance satellites in the IOR, namely. Considering all the developments, PM Modi’s visit was a special one which gave a boost and defined a new era in the already strong Indo-French bilateral relationship to seek and address to secure their shared interests and global challenges.





Relevance of Indo-French Defence Cooperation





As India and France share a longstanding culture, trade, economic linkages and defence ties, the Indo-French strategic partnership over the years has gained significant momentum and has evolved into an even closer multifaceted relationship. Horizon-2047 Roadmap is enhancing the future of Indo-French strategic partnership to chart out the next phase of the relationship. The roadmap is primarily based on three critical pillars for a partnership concerning security and sovereignty, for the planet and for people. It will give a boost to co-production and co-development in new emerging technologies, the manufacturing sector and defence cooperation. Given India’s deep defence engagement with the French industry, the spin-off effects of PM Modi’s visit will expand our defence manufacturing capabilities and technologies.





In this regard, PM Modi’s visit to France following his visit to the US is a reflection of such aim, interest and priority. Considering recent geopolitical developments and great power competition between the US and China it only impacts the global order. As it provides many opportunities and challenges, India and France, on the other hand, have undertaken consistent efforts towards broadening their strategic partnership to jointly address their issues. PM Modi’s visit is a step to deliver on key concrete issues assisting India and France to enhance their bilateral defence cooperation and relationship. The regular exchange of visits at the level of Service Chiefs and the defence exercises will deepen their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and in the defence, security, and technological domains. Defence cooperation drives Indo-French strategic partnership, it has propelled them to have a convergence of views and allowed them a close and strong bilateral relationship which is reflected in various regional and multilateral forums.





Future Ahead





As the Indo-French Defence Cooperation is growing and reflected in the success they achieved following the creation of the Annual Defence Dialogue at the Ministerial level in 2018. It only increased military-to-military cooperation, which is visible in Garuda exercise between both air forces, the Shakti exercise between both armed forces and the Varuna exercise between both naval forces. As the forum discusses defence industrial cooperation with a focus on ‘Make in India’ as its key area, transfer of jet engine technology by French aerospace giant SAFRAN will pave the way for more such collaborations and co-production opportunities in the future. As there is a need to have a deep understanding and convergence on key areas and issues, the forum will further enhance the Indo-French Defence Cooperation to work together and enhance cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora with a prime focus on the Indo-Pacific region.





Considering the timing of PM Modi’s visit to the US and France, we should also focus on how it benefits India and secure its interest as China’s actions in the Indian Sub-Continent, LAC, and the IOR pushed the Indian government to have a different orientation of its foreign policy. The below statement is a reflection of how India is moving forward to enhance its armed force capabilities and address Dragon:





“India always had Defence Cooperation with France. Even the Dassault Mirages were inducted into the air force as early as 1985. The cooperation is nothing new. Scorpene submarines also have their origin in France. For strategic autonomy, India cannot be dependent on one nation for its defence procurements. Hence, we should see the two events are not linked to each other; it is the relentless pursuit of our national interest. The US knows that it has not been India’s reliable partner. It is wooing India now due to her own interest in posing a second front to China. We should take the unique strategic advantage that India has now and need to cooperate with all in order to challenge China.” – Lt. General PG Kamath (Retd), Indian Army.





PM Modi’s visit to France highlights such aspects which didn’t stop them from enhancing their strategic and defence cooperation and partnership. It reflects the depth in the Indo-French bilateral relationship and showcases India’s tactical strategy to secure its national interest. With defence cooperation as a key pillar in the Indo-French bilateral relationship, PM Modi during the visit states that both sides should work on co-production of military platforms to meet their own needs and those of friendly third countries.





Conclusion





The visit holds immense significance as it paves the way for enhanced collaboration between India and France in the realm of defence as both nations aim to bolster their defence capabilities and contribute to global security. PM Modi’s visit aimed to foster a stronger relationship between the two nations and explore opportunities in the defence sector. India and France have pledged to enhance collaborative efforts in defence research and development. By pooling their intellectual and technological resources, both nations aim to spur innovation, develop cutting-edge defence technologies, and address their common security challenges. This collaborative approach ensures the Indo-French defence cooperation remains dynamic and future-oriented. The transfer of knowledge not only enhances the defence capabilities but also fosters economic growth and job creation. As PM Modi’s visit opened new avenues for economic and industrial partnership, including in the defence sector, the visit will expand economic ties, boost trade, and attract investments propelling economic growth in both nations. The visit has set the stage for a promising future in the Indo-French defence cooperation which will contribute to global peace and security while securing their shared interest.







