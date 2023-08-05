



Bangalore: The passing out parade of the first batch of 756 Agniveers from all arms and services, who have been recruited into the Indian Army as part of the Agnipath Scheme, was held at ASC Centre and College at the ASC Centre (South) Parade ground on Friday.





Lt Gen BK Repswal, AVSM, VSM, Commandant ASC Centre and College reviewed the Parade, welcoming the Agniveers into the folds of the Indian Army.





The Agnipath scheme aims at maintaining the profile of Indian Armed Forces as youthful as the profile of the wider Indian population. This leads to the availability of a higher skilled workforce to the economy which will be helpful in overall GDP growth.





It aims at providing an opportunity to the youth, who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society, who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and would in turn plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated productive citizens into the society after completion of their four years tenure with the Armed Forces.





The passing out parade marked the culmination of their military training that not only imparted physical training but also enhanced the intellectual and moral capabilities of the Agniveers, essential for the profession of arms.





The same was evidently visible in the smart turnout and spectacular display of the drill by the newly inducted Agniveers. It was also a momentous and proud occasion for the families of the young men, who were present to witness the grand Parade.





Lt Gen BK Repswal, AVSM, VSM addressed the Passing Out Parade, and said that it was a matter of great pride that the first batch of the Agniveers who had successfully completed their training with hard work, dedication, enthusiasm and passion, were finally passing out after 31 weeks of vigorous training and beyond doubt the moment would be recorded in the golden page of the history of the Armed Forces.





The General Officer asserted that they take the oath to serve our great nation with utmost dedication, honesty, integrity and be always ready to sacrifice them, if called upon.





The Chief Guest also expressed his admiration for the parents of the Agniveers, acknowledging their contribution to the country and for raising Men of Honour, who are all set to be part of one of the strongest Army in the world.





As part of the display of physical and military skills, the Passing out Parade was followed by, ASC "Tornadoes" Motorcycle team display.





The Tornadoes displayed their skills of daredevilry and coordination leaving the audience in awe of their performance. This was followed by a Taekwondo display showing the skills and power of self-discipline and arduous close combat training.





The final event was marked by a scintillating Physical Training display, where the recruits swept across the ground in the air, leaping through the ring of fire displaying their physical, athletic abilities and mental robustness, a cynosure of the Indian Army.







