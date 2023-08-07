



Srinagar: Army on Sunday said to have recovered a huge quantity of war-like stores from an intruder killed by it in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police in a village along Line of Control in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.





“A joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police was launched on 06 August 2023 in the General area of Amrohi Village in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara based on credible infiltration inputs received from intelligence agencies”, reads a statement issued to GNS.





The synergistic efforts and timely action of alert security forces, as per the statement, successfully foiled the infiltration bid in the early morning hours, resulting in neutralisation of one militant and recovery of huge quantity of war like stores like 01xAK Rifle, 06xPistols including Pakistan Currency Notes.





“The operation has once again established the evil nexus of militant organisations and their associates in Pakistan who are trying to disrupt peace and tranquillity in the valley”, opined the statement.





“Indian Army along with other security agencies are determined to defeat the nefarious design of the adversaries and are always combat ready to ensure safety and security of citizens in Kashmir”, it further remarked.







