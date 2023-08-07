



SRINAGAR: Security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid when they killed a terrorist near the Line of Control in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said.





The bid was foiled in Amrohi area of Tangdhar.





“Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by neutralizing a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar sector”, Jammu and Kashmir police said in a tweet.





The identity and affiliation of the militant was not yet established.





Some incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered.





Search operation is in progress and further details shall follow, police said.





Op Shivaji, #Tangdhar Sector, #Kupwara



In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Int agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning by alert troops along the LOC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara. 01 x Terrorist eliminated & war like stores have… pic.twitter.com/J4HeynVYxu — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) August 6, 2023



