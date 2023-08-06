



The Armement Air-Sol Modulaire (AASM) Hammer air-to-surface munition from the TEJAS light combat aircraft has been successfully integrated and tested by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The AASM Hammer is a precision-guided munition created by Safran Electronics & Defence, a French corporation.





Release test have been carried out successfully from LSP7 on 31st March 2022. Phase 1 integration of Hammer on TEJAS have been completed. Hammer is an air to ground Munition with a range of 70 Km and CEP less than 10m.

India placed orders for French HAMMER missiles in 2021. The addition of hammer will further increases the strike capabilities of TEJAS.





TEJAS can now strike hardened targets from a distance of over 70 kilometres thanks to the AASM Hammer. TEJAS will be able to carry up to five Hammers on its hard-points. This weapon is already installed on IAF Rafales.





HAL has nearly completed the integration of TEJAS’ planned armaments. The certification of each munition, on the other hand, is projected to take longer. These are both JDAM and SAAW and the DRDO’s Astra air-to-air missile. HAL Officials have expressed confidence in reaching all deadlines.





The AASM Hammer is available in three different guidance kits and can be used with a variety of common bomb bodies (125, 250, 500 and 1,000 kg).





HAL is now in talks with Malaysia about exporting TEJAS, while government-to-government talks with the Philippines and Argentina are ongoing. Despite having a large arsenal of integrated weapons, HAL is willing to incorporate any weapon that clients requests.