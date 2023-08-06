



In an era where advanced technology plays a crucial role in modern warfare, Redon Systems Pvt Ltd introduces its revolutionary Achuk – a barrel-launched loitering munition system that brings new dimensions to defence operations. With its exceptional payload capacity, operational flexibility, and cutting-edge software platform, Achuk is poised to become a critical asset for armed forces in their mission to secure national borders and combat terrorism effectively. Achuk boasts an impressive 1.5 Kg payload, enabling it to carry a variety of payloads, including explosives, surveillance equipment, and electronic warfare devices reports MilitaryLeak





This diverse payload capacity ensures its adaptability to a wide range of military scenarios, from precision strikes on enemy hideouts and vehicles to monitoring and reconnaissance missions. With an operational height of 3500 meters, Achuk gains an aerial advantage that provides an unobstructed view of the battlefield. This capability allows it to survey large areas, identify potential threats, and relay real-time information to the Ground Station, enhancing situational awareness for the ground troops.





Achuk’s sophisticated software platform empowers it with advanced capabilities, enabling seamless operations and precise targeting:





Object Identification and Tracking: Equipped with state-of-the-art object identification and tracking algorithms, Achuk can differentiate between friend and foe, minimizing the risk of collateral damage.





Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Modes: Achuk’s flexibility allows it to function in semi-autonomous and autonomous modes. In semi-autonomous mode, it can receive commands from the Ground Station, while in autonomous mode, it can perform missions independently, making it an invaluable asset for complex and remote missions.





Real-Time Relay of GPS Co-ordinates: Achuk’s ability to relay real-time GPS co-ordinates of targets to the Ground Station ensures that the information is immediately available to the command centre and ground troops, enabling swift decision-making and execution.





Swarm Capability: Perhaps the most ground breaking feature of Achuk is its swarm capability. Launching multiple Achuk systems in coordinated swarms can overwhelm enemy defences, increasing the likelihood of mission success while reducing risks to individual units.





Redon Systems designed Achuk to withstand extreme environmental conditions. Operating within a temperature range of -20 to 50 degrees Celsius, it remains functional and reliable in various climates, ensuring consistent performance even in challenging terrains. Achuk’s multi-barrel launch capability further enhances its adaptability. Deployed from various launch platforms, including ground vehicles, aircraft, or naval vessels, it can be rapidly deployed in critical situations, reducing setup time to a mere 15 minutes.





Redon Systems’ Achuk marks a paradigm shift in modern defence technology. With its barrel-launched loitering munition system, exceptional payload capacity, operational flexibility, and cutting-edge software platform, Achuk delivers unprecedented capabilities to armed forces. Redon Systems’ commitment to innovation, engineering expertise, and experience truly reflects in the design and development of Achuk, which serves as a significant contribution to India’s defence indigenization program. With Achuk, armed forces can bolster their defences, neutralize threats effectively, and safeguard the nation’s security in an ever-evolving and dynamic world.







