



Indian Army is set to induct loitering munitions, as part of a wider push by the Army to operationalise advanced AI-based unmanned technologies in the forces. These drones could prove to be a game-changer in India‘s quest for induction of advanced cutting edge technology, reported Business Standard.





Recently, the Army tested the PALM 400, or “Precision Attack Loitering Munition” in Pokhran.





The PALM-400 loitering munition was also tested in Sikkim, where it passed all trials with flying colours, the report adds.





It flew from 18,000 feet, loitered at 19,500 feet, and destroyed a target 8 kilometres away, the report says.





The Loitering munition is manufactured by AVision Systems, a joint venture between Israeli firm UVision Air Ltd and Hyderabad-based Aditya Precitech Private Ltd (APPL).





PALM 400 can loiter over an area for up to 120 minutes flying at a speed of 50-140 knots (90-260 kilometers per hour) at 3,000-4,000 feet above the ground to a maximum range of over 100 km.





It employs state-of-the-art, stabilized, dual electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) cameras to identify and engage targets during the day or night.





PALM-400 also has a mid-air abort capability that allows automatic re-entry into loitering mode, re-engagement, or return to the recovery area using a parachute. It can also operate in Global Positioning System (GPS) denied environments.





The army has earlier released a Global Request-for-Proposals (RFP) to buy more than 2,000 drones.





In fact, the Indian Army became the first army in the world that took delivery of a fully operational SWARM drone system on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.





The report says that, if the munition clears trials in Pokhran, AVision can get significant orders.







