



DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat has expressed strong confidence that India will achieve its ambitious defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by the financial year 2028-29, a goal formally set by the Defence Minister.





This confidence is rooted in the increasing global interest in India’s indigenous defence systems, particularly those that have proven their effectiveness in recent military operations such as Operation Sindoor.





Key systems generating considerable international demand include the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, and the Akash missile system.





Kamat highlighted that countries in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have shown significant interest in acquiring Indian defence technologies. This is reinforced by the record defence export figure of ₹23,622 crore achieved in the financial year 2024-25, marking a 12.04 percent increase over the prior year’s ₹21,083 crore. Based on the current momentum and the successful deployment of these systems in strategic operations, Kamat anticipates that defence exports could potentially double within the next two to three years.





The growth in defence production is equally impressive, with an all-time high of ₹1,50,590 crore recorded in 2024-25, representing an 18 percent increase over the previous year’s ₹1.27 lakh crore and a near doubling since 2019-20 when production was ₹79,071 crore.





This reflects a robust strengthening of India’s defence industrial base, supported by both Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and private sector participation, with DPSUs accounting for about 77 percent of total production and the private sector contributing 23 percent.





These achievements are closely tied to the government’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Make in India' initiatives launched in 2014, which have revolutionized the Indian defence landscape by fostering indigenous research and development, production capabilities, and global competitiveness.





The government has also implemented various schemes including production-linked incentives to attract investments, enhance exports, and integrate the Indian defence industry into global supply chains, thereby reducing dependency on imports.





DRDO’s role in this transformation is pivotal, with continuous advancements in cutting-edge defence technologies manifesting in successful trials and production of advanced weaponry and systems. The government’s policy ensures that indigenous systems, once developed, are confidently acquired by the armed forces, encouraging further innovation and investment within the country.





In addition to exporting ammunition, arms, subsystems, and components, India’s defence exports now span approximately 80 countries worldwide. The impetus to achieve full self-reliance in defence manufacturing has gained urgency following recent conflicts, underlining the strategic importance of a sustainable and robust domestic defence industry.





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat’s outlook reflects the significant strides India has taken towards becoming a global defence manufacturing hub with a confident trajectory towards the ₹50,000 crore export milestone by 2028-29, driven by successful indigenous technology, government support, and growing international interest.





This positions India as an increasingly influential player in the global defence market while enhancing its strategic autonomy and defence preparedness.



