



A British F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in south-western Japan on August 10, 2025 due to a technical malfunction, causing a temporary runway closure and brief disruption of commercial flights; no injuries were reported.





The incident occurred around 11:30 AM local time during a joint military exercise involving the UK, Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, and US forces. The British aircraft carrier strike group, including HMS Prince of Wales, had been deployed to the western Pacific as part of these drills, which started on August 4 and are scheduled to continue until August 12.





Following the malfunction, the jet’s pilot contacted air traffic control to request an emergency landing, after which the aircraft landed safely and the runway was closed for about 20 minutes while authorities ensured safety and moved the jet to a taxiway.





At least six commercial flights experienced brief delays, but normal airport operations resumed soon afterward and no injuries occurred.





The British Ministry of Defence confirmed the aircraft, operating from HMS Prince of Wales as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 25 (CSG25), was undergoing checks. Their expectation is that it will rejoin its group after the inspection and eventual clearance.





This event follows a similar episode in June 2025 when another British F-35B from the same carrier, during joint exercises with India, made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala after a hydraulic system fault.





That aircraft remained grounded for 37 days and required repairs to both hydraulic and starting systems before it could take off again on July 22. The Indian Air Force and local authorities provided support, including refuelling and ground assistance, prompting official gratitude from the British High Commission.





The F-35B Lightning II, built by Lockheed Martin, is a highly advanced fifth-generation stealth fighter priced for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities, enabling operation from aircraft carriers like HMS Prince of Wales. These repeated episodes highlight both the jet’s technological sophistication and the operational challenges and maintenance demands it entails while deployed on multinational exercises.





British defence officials emphasised appreciation for the support received from host nations during emergencies and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen defence partnerships through continued collaboration and joint exercises.





