



Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir is scheduled to visit the United States for the second time in two months to attend the farewell ceremony of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla in Tampa, Florida, where CENTCOM is headquartered.





This visit underscores the deepening strategic and military ties between Pakistan and the U.S. following recent heightened diplomatic engagement.





General Kurilla, a four-star U.S. Army General who has overseen military operations in the Middle East, is retiring soon and has been a notable advocate of Pakistan as a key partner in counterterrorism efforts.





He has publicly praised Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism cooperation and was recently awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's prestigious military honour, during a ceremony in Islamabad. This award recognised his contributions to regional security and the strengthening of U.S.-Pakistan ties.





Munir’s upcoming visit to the U.S. follows his June visit, during which he had a high-profile two-hour private lunch with then-President Donald Trump at the White House, a historic event as no civilian Pakistani officials accompanied him.





Trump publicly credited Munir with helping to defuse escalating tensions with India after the Pahalgam terror attack and claimed Munir’s role was pivotal in averting a nuclear confrontation between the two countries.





Pakistan even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in brokering peace with India, a move that was criticised by India as political theatre.





The farewell event for General Kurilla is expected to include a private dinner hosted by Pakistani-American businessman Adnan Asad, where military, business, and diplomatic figures will convene. This event symbolises the continuity of cooperation between the Pakistan military and the U.S. amid shifting geopolitical landscapes.





The strengthening of military relations between Pakistan and the U.S., highlighted by Munir’s visits and Kurilla’s engagement with Pakistan, contrasts with growing tensions in other bilateral relationships in the region, particularly between India and the U.S.





India has raised concerns over the renewed U.S.-Pakistan defence ties, especially after several terror incidents in Kashmir and military operations by India. Kurilla’s open support for Pakistan has been seen in New Delhi as a revival of the old policy of linking India and Pakistan together in U.S. strategic thinking.





Munir's second visit to the U.S. within a short period signals both countries’ intent to augment their military cooperation and dialogue, with a focus on counterterrorism and regional security, marking a significant phase in Pakistan-U.S. relations.





