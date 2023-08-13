



Kuwait City: Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika has praised Kuwait’s stand of neutrality in the region and has also affirmed the depth of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Kuwait-based daily Al Qabas reported.





The Indian envoy explained that Kuwait has followed a policy of neutrality in the region and has played an important role in the issues related to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.





He further said that Kuwait is implementing a number of social and economic development projects in many developing countries, especially through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and is at the forefront of countries in providing humanitarian aid around the world, something that is highly appreciated by the international community, Al Qabas newspaper reported.





The ambassador said that New Delhi looks forward to high-level visits from both sides to strengthen these historical relations between the two countries, due to their importance in providing an opportunity to reach agreements on important issues, Al Qabas newspaper reported.





Adarsh Swaika also called on the Information Minister of the State of Kuwait, Abdulrahman B Almutairi and held discussions on deepening cultural and media cooperation.





“Amb@AdarshSwaika1 called on the Information Minister of the State of Kuwait H.E Abdulrahman B Almutairi. Focus of the discussions was on deepening cultural and media cooperation, including participation in cultural events, museum cooperation, media exchanges, tourism potential etc,” Indian Embassy in Kuwait said on Twitter.





Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait in October 2022. He was appointed at a time when India and Kuwait's relationship was deepening.





Notably, the strengthening of cooperation can be attributed to the fact that the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi arrived at the Al-Shuwaikh port in Kuwait in October 2022.





Both countries enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history. India and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. Both nations have maintained regular high-level contacts.





Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India. An air/sea bridge was established between both countries in this regard.





Kuwait had sent a special aircraft with 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies on May 4, 2021. Indian Naval Ships, INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Tarkash, INS Tabar and INS Shardul carried liquid medical oxygen in ISO tanks, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical supplies to India.







