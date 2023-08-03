



India is set to attend the upcoming Moscow Format meeting on Afghanistan in the city of Kazan, Russia, on September 29. New Delhi’s primary focus will be on safeguarding its strategic interests and advocating for an inclusive government that upholds the rights of all sections of Afghan society.





The meeting, hosted by Russia, aims to call for the creation of an inclusive government in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, that represents the interests of all sections and ethnic groups.





The Moscow Format Meeting, which started in 2017, is a regional security dialogue initiated by Russia. It convenes stakeholder countries with interests in Afghanistan’s stability, including Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The main objective is to foster political reconciliation in the landlocked and address regional security concerns.





The previous Moscow Format Meeting was held in November last year. Special envoys from the participating nations, along with Taliban representatives, attended the meeting. Last year’s joint statement advocated for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, counterterrorism efforts, and measures to combat drug trafficking.





In the last two decades, India has centered its centuries-old ties with Afghanistan around five pillars, including large infrastructure projects; human resource development and capacity building; humanitarian assistance; community development projects; and enhancing trade and investment through connectivity.





Following the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that India’s approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by its historical friendship. Without recognising the Islamic regime, an Indian technical team has been deployed at the Embassy of India in Kabul to monitor and coordinate India’s efforts to provide humanitarian aid.





Similarly, the United Nations has also continued to outline its priorities in support of the Afghan people. Last month, the UN launched a strategic framework, which articulates its approach to addressing basic human needs in Afghanistan.





The UN Strategic Framework focuses on the delivery of principled assistance in response to the increasingly restrictive environment facing all Afghans, in particular women and girls.







