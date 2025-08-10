



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a pointed response to US President Donald Trump's recent tariff impositions on Indian imports, labelling such actions as an inability to accept India's rapid growth as a global power.





Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the BRAHMA Project (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing), a rail coach manufacturing unit of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, Singh described the critics of India's progress as people who consider themselves the "Sabke Boss" (boss of all) and are unhappy with India's swift economic rise.





Singh highlighted efforts abroad to make Indian products more expensive through tariffs, aiming to discourage global buyers. However, he confidently asserted that no power can stop India from becoming a major global power.





He emphasised India's flourishing defence exports, stating that they have grown from ₹600 crore in 2014 to over ₹24,000 crore today, reinforcing the strength and capability of "new India."





Addressing the economy, Singh declared India as a "dashing and dynamic economy," moving from the 11th position in 2014 to now being counted among the top four largest economies globally. He attributed this success to the forward movement of the country and its people.





Regarding defence production, Singh noted the shift from importing defence items to manufacturing many domestically. India not only meets its own needs but now exports defence goods to other countries, boosting its standing on the world stage.





Singh also addressed security concerns linked to terrorism, referencing the tragic attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam where 26 people were killed after being asked their religion. He condemned such acts and reiterated India's policy to not spare anyone instigating violence, stressing a focus on deeds rather than religion in counterterrorism.





The BRAHMA Project itself is a significant investment of ₹1,800 crore, set to produce 125 to 200 rail coaches per year initially, with a target to ramp up to 1,100 coaches annually within five years.





This project is expected to generate employment for 5,000 people and contribute to rapid industrial development in Madhya Pradesh. Singh praised the state's recent investment proposals exceeding ₹30 lakh crore and predicted Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a modern state given its leadership and development momentum.





The event was attended by prominent leaders including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, with a video message from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw broadcast during the ceremony.





Singh's remarks underscored India’s fast-paced economic and defence growth, its increasing self-reliance in manufacturing, and a strong national resolve to confront challenges, while dismissing external efforts to hinder its rise as futile.





The BRAHMA Project exemplifies this growth trajectory, contributing both to regional development and the broader goal of establishing India as a global power.





Based On A PTI Report







