



Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, "Humne aapke mooh se niwala cheen liya, aapko mauka phir milega" (I have snatched the morsel out of your mouth, but your turn will come) after ordering the Indian Navy to hold back from a planned BrahMos missile strike on Karachi port during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





This remark came as Modi reviewed the operation with the service chiefs amid tensions with Pakistan and lauded the Army Chief and Air Chief Marshal for their successful strikes.





Despite readiness to retaliate with naval strikes, Modi halted the Navy's offensive action, granting full operational autonomy to all service chiefs and showing readiness for potential Pakistani retaliation, including missile attacks on Gujarat.





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was a coordinated military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The Indian Air Force successfully bombed terrorist camps and key military assets inside Pakistan, including fighter jets, radar systems, and airborne early warning aircraft, significantly degrading Pakistan's air capabilities.





The Indian Army and Air Force struck multiple strategic airbases including Chaklala, Rawalpindi, and Jacobabad, where F-16 fighter jets were destroyed. Indian air defence systems like the Akash missile system and S-400 intercepted approximately 99% of incoming Pakistani UAVs and missiles.





The conflict involved cross-border fighting with fighter jets, missiles, and artillery from May 7 to May 10. Pakistani forces launched multiple drone and missile attacks on northern and western Indian military targets, all of which were largely neutralised by India's integrated air defence systems.





The ceasefire on May 10 came shortly after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations requested it, and India accepted having met its objectives.





During Modi’s review on May 10, the Navy was fully deployed with 30-35 ships poised to strike Karachi and other strategic locations but was called off at the last moment.





Modi’s assurance to the Navy Chief signified that while naval strikes were paused, the opportunity for such action would come in the future, reflecting a calibrated decision amid the complex operation and diplomatic backdrop.





PM Modi’s comment to the Navy Chief reflected a strategic pause, acknowledging the Navy's preparedness and promising eventual opportunity, while Operation Sindoor showcased India’s integrated use of Army, Air Force, and Navy assets in a significant military response to terrorism and aggressive acts by Pakistan.





