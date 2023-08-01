



The Indian Army has introduced a uniform regulation for senior officers with Brigadier and above ranks, aimed at promoting a common identity and character within the Army. The new step will see headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt, and shoes standardised. By ensuring a common identity through a uniform, officers will be better able to approach service matters beyond the boundaries of regiments.





They said the move will reinforce common identity and Indian Army's character as a fair and equitable organisation. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently-concluded Army Commanders Conference and extensive consultations with all stakeholders.





Officials said that headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be common and standardised. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard.





The step has been taken to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership beyond the boundaries of regiments, officials said.





Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.





A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers and reflect the true ethos of the Indian Army, officials said. There is no change in the uniform worn by Colonels and officers below that rank, Army officials said.







