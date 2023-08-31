



India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate hit a four-quarter high in April-June, rising to 7.8 percent, the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said on August 31.





At 7.8 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is slightly above expectations. A poll conducted by MoneyControl had shown economists expected GDP growth for the first quarter of 2023-24 to come in at 7.7 percent.





Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had forecast a growth rate of 8 percent.





The Indian economy had expanded by 6.1 percent in January-March and 13.1 percent in April-June 2022.











