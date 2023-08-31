



New Delhi: India will host the G20 summit next month which will see the "biggest participation" in the history of the grouping with arrangements in place for the mega event including that for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.





Delhi Police to be in charge of security and there will be 24/ 7 medical facilities in hotels, officials said.





The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.





India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries for the mega event.





The White House had said earlier that US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said he will visit India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9,10.





The leaders will be given a rich glimpse into India’s vast and diverse culinary traditions as also its rich legacy in arts and crafts.





There will be a symbolic tree plantation event at the Bharat Mandapam with tree saplings representing different countries.





Muktesh K Pardeshi, Special Secretary, G20 Operations told ANI in an exclusive interview that they have formed a large number of teams who will look after the entire range of operations, including the arrival of leaders at the airport, their bilateral meetings, hospitality and food.





"The planning is at the final stage. We are giving final shape to the programme and different arrangements including traffic management, the hospitality arrangement, who would be doing what. We have created a large number of teams, small but effective teams and these teams are looking after the entire range of operations, including from arrival at the airport to looking after delegations’ requirements, their bilateral meetings, what kind of hospitality, food, etc will be provided. So the G20 Secretariat is here to provide end-to-end organizational support to all visiting delegations," he said.





The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Mann ki Baat programme earlier this month that India is fully prepared for the G-20 Leaders Summit.





Heads of 40 countries and many global organizations will be coming to Delhi to participate in this event.





“This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit. During its presidency, India has made G-20 a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G-20 on India’s invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world,” he said.





The Prime Minister said about 200 meetings related to G20 have been organized in 60 cities across the country.





“Wherever the G20 Delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy. They also realized that there are so many possibilities in India,” he said.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.







