INS Chennai, frontline destroyer of Indian Western Fleet arrived at Jeddah Port on an operational turnaround visit. On its arrival, the Ship was given a warm welcome by Officials from Royal Saudi Naval forces, Border Guards and the Indian Embassy.









The Captain of INS Chennai was accompanied by the Defence Attache Col G S Grewal. They also interacted with the Jeddah Border Guards Commander and thanked him for all the support provided to the Indian Ships during their Port calls.





Consul General in Jeddah Mohd Shahid Alam also visited the ship. He was briefed on the operational capabilities and was shown the onboard equipment of INS Chennai. Consul General complimented the Captain and the crew for their readiness state. Alam wished the INS crew a safe travel to India.





"CG @Shahid_IFS IFS visited INS Chennai which made a port call at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on her transit back to India. CG conveyed his compliments to the Captain and the crew," Consul General in Jeddah tweeted.







