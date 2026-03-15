



Airbus anticipates a substantial surge in demand for helicopters within India, forecasting the need for over 1,000 civil helicopters across the next two decades. This projection underscores the vast untapped potential in a market where helicopter penetration remains minimal compared to global standards, reported Hindu Businessline.





A senior executive at Airbus Helicopters, Sunny Guglani, who heads operations in India and South Asia, highlighted the accelerating momentum in the sector. He noted that helicopter inductions in India expanded rapidly in 2025, with more than 30 deliveries recorded. The registry for non-scheduled helicopters climbed from 213 to 225 during that calendar year.





Guglani dismissed concerns that this uptick represents a fleeting anomaly. Instead, he pointed to enduring business prospects bolstered by supportive government policies. India's helicopter density ranks among the world's lowest, signalling immense opportunities to bridge transportation deficits, enhance public services, bolster national security, improve disaster response, and invigorate tourism in the globe's swiftest-growing major economy.





The recent inauguration of a final assembly line for Airbus H-125 helicopters in Karnataka marks a pivotal milestone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron officiated the virtual launch last month. This facility boasts an annual capacity of 10 helicopters, catering to both domestic demands and those in South Asia, with the inaugural "Made in India" unit slated for delivery in 2027.





Viability of the Karnataka plant hinges not solely on defence orders, according to Airbus projections. The company envisions demand for over 1,000 civil helicopters in India over 20 years, half of which will be single-engine models. The H-125, already the region's most favoured helicopter, stands poised to capture a dominant share of this burgeoning market.





Beyond civilian applications, the Indian armed forces foresee requirements for hundreds of helicopters. Guglani emphasised the civil sector's readiness to expand from its modest foundation. For military needs, the H-125M variant emerges as a transformative option.





Intense competition brews among original equipment manufacturers. Airbus has allied with the Tata Group, while Bell Textron and Leonardo pursue bids, the latter partnering with the Adani Group. These consortia aim to supplant India's ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets through indigenous production.





Guglani asserted the H-125's superiority, particularly its military iteration. Notably, it holds the distinction of landing atop Mount Everest, a feat unmatched by rivals. This prowess proves invaluable for Indian forces operating in extreme hot-and-high terrains.





The H-125's versatility extends to challenging environments prevalent along India's borders and in remote regions. Such capabilities could redefine operational effectiveness for the military, aligning with broader indigenisation drives under initiatives like Make in India.





Government backing, including eased regulations and infrastructure investments, further fuels this trajectory. Airbus's optimistic outlook aligns with India's economic ascent and strategic imperatives, positioning helicopters as enablers of connectivity and resilience.





As deliveries accelerate and local manufacturing takes root, stakeholders anticipate a paradigm shift. The synergy of foreign expertise and Indian enterprise promises to elevate the nation's rotorcraft ecosystem, addressing longstanding gaps in aerial mobility.





HBL







