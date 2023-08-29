Wind Tunnel Model of Gaganyaan Test Mission Vehicle





Inflight abort test of crew escape system is scheduled for Aug-Sept. This time validation of the escape system will be conducted during the test launch. All subsystems have reached SDSC SHAR for integration and testing.





The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh remarked a few days back that the first test vehicle mission for the validation of crew escape system for Gaganyaan, the maiden human space flight mission of India is planned in August-September 2023.





In a statement Singh informed that all subsystems pertaining to test vehicle TV-D1 mission have been realized and the crew module integration is completed. He also added that static tests of all crew escape system motors have been completed as also ground testing of crew module propulsion system is completed. Training of crew (Astronauts) is nearing completion. The minister said the objective of the Gaganyaan mission is to demonstrate the capability of conducting human space flight mission to low earth orbit (LEO) on-board Indian launch vehicle.





The orbital module consists of a crew module and a service module. Crew module, which is a pressurized module, acts as living quarters for the crew. The orbital module will be positioned in ~400 km circular orbit around earth for 1 to 3 days and the crew module will return at the designated location in sea. According to the minister, the other progress made for Gaganyaan programme is as follows:





2nd Crew Module sub-assembly identified for uncrewed mission is completed and delivered by industry.

Orbital module preparation facility construction completed. Facility has been commissioned for integration activities of test vehicle mission. Launch pad augmentation works for Gaganyaan are underway.

Recovery training plan by ISRO and Indian Navy and recovery training program commenced at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.







