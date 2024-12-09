



The Kharga Kamikaze drone represents a significant advancement in India's military technology, developed by IIT Kanpur and the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). These drones, often referred to as "loitering munitions" or "suicide drones," are designed for precision strikes against enemy targets by crashing into them.





Design And Performance





Dimensions: The Kharga drone is approximately 2.8 meters in length with a wingspan of 3.5 meters.





Weight: It weighs around 120 kilograms and can carry an explosive payload of up to 30-40 kilograms.





Engine: Powered by a 30-horsepower Wankel engine, it can reach speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour and has a range of up to 1,000 kilometers, allowing for long-distance operations.





Operational Capabilities





Stealth Technology: The drone is designed to evade radar detection, enhancing its survivability during missions.





Endurance: It can loiter over target areas for up to nine hours, providing extensive operational flexibility.





Control Systems: Equipped with advanced navigation systems, including ISRO's NaVIC, it can operate effectively even in GPS-denied environments.





Tactical Applications





The Kharga drone is intended for various military applications:





Target Identification and Elimination: It can autonomously identify and neutralize enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel rapidly.





Swarm Capability: Future developments may include swarming technology, allowing multiple drones to operate together for overwhelming enemy defences.





Integration with Military Platforms: The drone's design allows for potential integration with other military systems, enhancing overall battlefield effectiveness.





The development of the Kharga Kamikaze drone aligns with India's defence strategy focused on self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This indigenous technology not only enhances India's military capabilities but also positions it competitively in the global defense landscape. Full-scale trials are anticipated within the next six to eight months, following successful laboratory tests.





The Kharga Kamikaze drone signifies a transformative step in modern warfare for India, offering advanced capabilities that could redefine tactical engagements on the battlefield.







