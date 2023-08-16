

Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km, as intended reported ISRO on its Facebook page.

With this, the lunar bound manoeuvres are completed.

It’s time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys.

Separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for August 17, 2023.

This crucial manoeuvre aims to position both the propulsion and lander modules into a nearly 100 km circular orbit around the moon. This milestone marks the transition to the next phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, characterized by the separation of the lander from the propulsion module.





While the propulsion module will continue its orbit around the Moon, the lander will undergo a "De-Boost" process, involving a series of intricate braking manoeuvres. These makeovers are designed to gradually slow down the lander and carefully position it for a soft landing on the lunar surface.





Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14 July, and it successfully entered the lunar orbit on 5 August. Subsequently, four lunar-bound manoeuvres were executed on 5, 6, 9, and 14 August to refine the spacecraft's trajectory.





According to current projections, the lander is anticipated to make contact with the lunar surface at 5.47 pm on 23 August.







