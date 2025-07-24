



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan recently reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness for a meaningful dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues, emphasizing diplomacy as the preferred path to ease long-standing regional tensions.





This commitment was expressed during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Islamabad. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of peaceful dispute resolution and constructive engagement with neighboring countries, reiterating Pakistan’s dedication to constructive dialogue on all contentious matters with India.





Regarding Pakistan-UK relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation. He highlighted that the recently held trade talks between Pakistan and the UK were expected to lead to mutually beneficial opportunities.





These discussions were part of the inaugural ministerial-led UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue held in London earlier in July 2025, where ministers from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties.





The dialogue aims to address trade barriers, especially non-tariff barriers, to expand sectors such as information technology, healthcare, education, Agri-tech, and pharmaceuticals. Notably, total trade in goods and services between the two countries had reached £4.7 billion in the year leading to late 2024, marking a growth of over 7% compared to the previous year.





The Prime Minister welcomed the UK government’s recent decision to resume Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the UK, a significant step that is expected to alleviate travel difficulties faced by the British Pakistani community and enhance people-to-people interactions. He acknowledged and appreciated the British High Commissioner's role in facilitating this resumption. This move strengthens travel and cultural ties and underlines the commitment to deeper bilateral relations.





In their meeting, the UK High Commissioner praised Pakistan's recent economic performance under Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, noting significant improvements in key macroeconomic indicators. She also shared insights on the UK’s perspective regarding regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East.





The two sides discussed ongoing cooperation at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan currently holds the monthly presidency, highlighting the close collaboration between the two countries within international forums.





Shehbaz also conveyed warm wishes to King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressing his anticipation for a future meeting with the UK leadership within the year. The High Commissioner briefed him about her recent London visit, focused on enhancing bilateral ties through extensive consultations.





Pakistan is actively pursuing diplomatic engagement with India to de-escalate regional tensions and is simultaneously cultivating robust economic and bilateral cooperation with the UK. The trade dialogue, resumption of direct flights, and collaboration at the UN Security Council illustrate growing trust and partnership between Pakistan and the UK, reflecting a positive chapter in their relations.





Agencies







