



New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met the Ambassador of Iran to India Iraj Elahi at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday and expressed gratitude to the Government of Iran for the early release of eight Indian fishermen.





Muraleedharan also sought intervention for the early release of the remaining fishermen.





Taking to his Twitter official handle, Muraleedharan stated, "Happy to meet the Ambassador of Iran to India H.E. Iraj Elahi at my Office. Discussed bilateral matters and consular issues. Thanked the Government of Iran for the release of 8 Indian fishermen recently. Sought intervention for early release of the remaining fishermen."





Muraleedharan also discussed bilateral matters and consular issues with Iranian envoy Iraj Ilahi.





Earlier in June, the Iranian government detained eleven fishermen from India, who went for deep sea fishing from Ajman in the United Arab Emirates and allegedly crossed into Iranian waters.





Following that, Muraleedharan met with the families of the fishermen -- who have been detained by the Iranian authorities for allegedly crossing the border -- in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.





He assured that the Union government is in touch with the Iranian Foreign Ministry and expressed confidence in getting consular access to meet the detained fisherman.





Among eleven fishermen, seven are from Kerala, of which five are from Anchuthengu in the Thiruvananthapuram district and two are from Paravoor in the Kollam district.





The families of the fisherman have been requesting the government to come forward and bring the details of the fishermen.





Father Justin of the Church said that the people are worried about the situation and thanked the MoS for visiting the families of the fishermen.





"This is very unfortunate for the fisherman. 85 per cent of the people work in the area near the border of Iran. This is the case for the last 35 years, but nothing like this ever happened. I was in touch with MoS Muraleedharan, and he responded immediately. I appreciate that. Furthermore, he has taken the step and come here to meet these people. This is something credible on his part," he said.







