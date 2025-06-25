



French aerospace major Safran has announced a significant expansion of its operations in Hyderabad, Telangana, with the establishment of a new entity, Safran Aircraft Engine Services India.





This new facility will be dedicated to the maintenance and overhaul of the M88 military jet engines that power the Dassault Rafale fighter jets, marking a strategic move to strengthen India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem.





The initiative was formally announced following a meeting between Safran’s General Manager, Pierre Fernandez, and Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. According to the Telangana government’s press release, the new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) center is expected to generate approximately 150 new jobs by the end of next year, with the potential to create an additional 750 positions in subsequent phases, reflecting the project’s scale and long-term vision.





Safran already operates two advanced facilities in Hyderabad: Safran Electrical & Power India, which manufactures electrical harnesses for CFM LEAP engines and the Rafale fighter, and Safran Aircraft Engines Hyderabad, specialising in rotating parts for the LEAP engine’s low-pressure turbine.





The addition of the M88 engine MRO facility will further consolidate Hyderabad’s status as a central hub for the production, export, and maintenance of critical aerospace components, particularly those linked to the Rafale program.





The announcement comes amid deepening Indo-French industrial collaboration, with Safran expressing gratitude for the Telangana government’s consistent support. The company highlighted its participation in a roundtable discussion with a delegation of French companies led by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscoring the importance of such partnerships in advancing Telangana’s ambitions to become a major aerospace hub in India.





Safran’s investment aligns with broader efforts to localise high-value defence manufacturing and support capabilities in India, as evidenced by recent agreements between Dassault Aviation and TATA Advanced Systems to manufacture Rafale fuselage components in Hyderabad. The new MRO center is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the operational readiness of the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fleet and in boosting local employment and technical expertise.





Overall, Safran’s latest initiative not only reinforces its commitment to India’s aerospace sector but also positions Hyderabad as a critical node in the global supply chain for advanced military aviation technology.





Based On A PTI Report







