

Altaf Hussain, the exiled founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has once again drawn international attention to the plight of the Mohajir community in Pakistan by making an impassioned appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders.

In a recent address delivered via TikTok from London, Hussain urged India to speak out against what he described as "systematic state atrocities" and "genocide" targeting Mohajirs—Urdu-speaking migrants and their descendants who moved from India to Pakistan during and after the 1947 Partition.

Hussain’s appeal is rooted in a long-standing grievance that the Mohajir community has been subjected to discrimination, marginalization, and violence by the Pakistani state and military establishment.

He accused Pakistani authorities of branding Mohajirs as traitors and Indian spies, which, according to him, has led to widespread harassment, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systemic discrimination against the community.

Hussain specifically referenced the military operations that began on June 19, 1992, claiming that the campaign of state-sponsored violence initiated on that day remains ongoing, resulting in the deaths of more than 25,000 Mohajirs and the disappearance of thousands more.





Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between Mohajirs and India, Hussain reminded Prime Minister Modi that Mohajirs’ ancestors lived in India for centuries before migrating to Pakistan. He lamented that those who chose to move to Pakistan are now being punished for their decision, facing relentless persecution and being denied basic rights.





Hussain’s message was not only a call for moral and diplomatic support but also an emotional plea, urging the Indian government to extend the same compassion and support to Mohajirs as it did to those who remained in India after Partition. He stated, "You offered land, resources, and respect to those who came to India. The Mohajirs in Pakistan are also part of your heritage. Please welcome us as well".





Hussain also appealed to all Indian leaders and political figures to advocate for the Mohajirs of Pakistan on the international stage, emphasizing India’s growing influence and its potential to highlight human rights abuses globally. He called upon India to use its voice to denounce the injustice, persecution, and brutality inflicted on Mohajirs by the Pakistani military, and to ensure that the suffering of the Mohajir community resonates worldwide.





This latest appeal is part of a broader campaign by Hussain and the MQM to internationalize the Mohajir issue. In the past, Hussain has sought support from Indian citizens, parliamentarians, and even called for the matter to be raised at the United Nations and other international forums. He has also requested asylum in India for himself and his colleagues, citing historical family ties and the desire to live in peace, away from persecution.





Altaf Hussain’s recent address underscores his persistent efforts to draw attention to the alleged systematic oppression of Mohajirs in Pakistan. By invoking shared heritage and appealing to India’s moral and diplomatic authority, he seeks not only to mobilize international support but also to secure tangible relief and recognition for the Mohajir community, which he claims continues to suffer under state-sponsored violence and discrimination in Pakistan.





Based On ANI Report







